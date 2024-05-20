An image of a missing man from Harlington has been released after he was spotted in Scotland at the weekend.

Sean was last seen at his home in Harlington on May 10, and was spotted in Stirling in Central Scotland, between May 17 and 19.Bedfordshire Police said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.”Sean is described as a white male, 5ft 9” and of a slim build. His hair is shaved low, and he has no facial hair. He also has a number of tattoos, including: a number seven on his left shoulder with wording written above it, a multi-coloured feather with birds on his inner left arm, and another on the back of his leg.Anyone who has seen him or might have information, call 101 quoting the reference 314 of May 16.