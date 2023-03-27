News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
3 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
5 hours ago Police searching for Madeleine McCann to get extra funding
7 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
8 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
9 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list

Police concerned for welfare of missing Hertfordshire woman with links to Luton

She was last seen on Friday (March 24)

Laura Hutchinson
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 27th Mar 2023, 17:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 17:36 BST

Police have released this photograph of a missing Hertfordshire woman with links to Luton – and say they are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

And they are urging people to dial 999 as soon as they spot her.

Enya, 25, was last seen on Friday (March 24). She is described as around 5ft 4ins and of slim build. She has very long auburn hair, which may be in a ponytail, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a short black puffer jacket.

Missing Enya
Missing Enya
Missing Enya
Most Popular

If you have seen her or have information about where she has been, you can report information online or by calling 101, quoting ISR 170 of 24 March.

PoliceHertfordshireLuton