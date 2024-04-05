Police 'concerned for welfare' of missing mum and 4-year-old daughter last seen in Luton in February

Joana and Aliannah. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Police have released images of a missing mum and daughter from Luton who were last seen in town two months ago.

Joana, 39, and her daughter, four-year-old Aliannah, were reported missing this week after they have not been seen since February. The pair were last heard from around three weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joana is described as Black, of slim build and around 5ft 9ins. She has dark shoulder length hair, which is often worn in a ponytail. Aliannah is also described as Black, slim, with black Afro style hair - often braided.

They are known to have links to the Handsworth area of Birmingham.

The force said: “We would urge the community not to speculate on the circumstances of this missing appeal.”