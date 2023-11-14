Have you seen her?

Missing Victoria. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Police say they are concned for the welfare of a missing woman who was last seen in Luton last week.

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for help to trace 41-year-old Victoria who was seen in the town in the early hours of Friday (November 10).

She is described as around 5ft 5ins, with blonde hair, but she was also wearing a light brown hair piece with a blue bandana. She was wearing a black and gold long sleeved top, a black skirt and long boots, with a black DKNY shoulder bag.