Police cordon after fight in Luton restaurant

Bute Street shops were cordoned off this morning after a fight in La Beci restaurant saw two men taken to hospital.

La Beci Romanian Restaurant, AFC Peri Peri Chicken, and Premier Ashcroft store had police tape across their fronts today, as confused onlookers wondered what had happened.

A police officer was at the scene but could not reveal any information to passers by, and shoppers were still able to access the front entrance to the Premier store next to La Beci.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: “We were called at about 10.30pm yesterday to reports of an altercation in a restaurant on Bute Street.

“Two men were assaulted and required hospital treatment for their injuries.

“A scene guard was put in place overnight to assist with evidence recovery this morning.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the incident should contact police on 101, quoting reference 445 of 8 August.”