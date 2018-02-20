Police crackdown on firearms and drugs offences after Luton warrant

Four men and a teenage boy have been charged with a total of 36 offences, including drugs and firearms offences, following a warrant carried out by Bedfordshire Police’s Boson team in Luton on Friday (February 16).

Malek Pobi Da Silva, 19, from Addington Way, Luton; Chavance Christian, 19, of Salisbury Road, Newham; Adeniyi Aluko, 24, of Wauluds Bank Drive, Luton; Babatnde Lawal, 24, of Evelyn Street, Lewisham; and, a 17-year-old boy from Hounslow, were each charged with five counts of possessing a prohibited firearm, and two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Da Silva was also charged with possession of Class B drugs.

The men, and the teenage boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were remanded in custody ahead of a future court appearance.