Officers from Bedfordshire Police’s South Community team cycled for 125 miles at The Mall Luton on Saturday to raise money for Stepping Stones.

The team of four, Sergeant Samantha Hunt, PC Luke Horan and PCSOs Asim Warraich and Chloe Phipps, cycled for 125 miles in seven and a half hours. They raised £734.85 for the charity that offers much needed support to vulnerable women in Luton. For more information visit www.steppingstonesluton.co.uk.