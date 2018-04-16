Police detain five illegal immigrants in Toddington

Bedfordshire Police have detained five people after a number of illegal immigrants were seen leaving a lorry in Toddington this afternoon (Monday).

They were seen going into the fields near Toddington and Chalton. The five people detained have been taken into police custody and UK Border Agency will be notified.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “A member of the public called the police to report that they had seen some people leaving a lorry heading into the fields.

“When police arrived they detained five people in nearby fields.”