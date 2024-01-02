On Saturday (December 30), Bedfordshire Police shared an appeal to locate 38-year-old Kemar who was last seen in the town on Friday.

A body was found on Sunday, and while formal identification has yet to take place, police said: “Kemar’s family have been informed. Our thoughts and condolences are with his loved ones at this difficult time. We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeals to locate Kemar.”