BREAKING

Police find body in search for missing Luton man

The family of the man have been informed about the discovery
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 09:35 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 09:35 GMT
Police tape. (Picture: Peter Byrne via PA)Police tape. (Picture: Peter Byrne via PA)
Police in Luton searching for a missing man have found a body.

On Saturday (December 30), Bedfordshire Police shared an appeal to locate 38-year-old Kemar who was last seen in the town on Friday.

At the time, the force said that officers were growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

A body was found on Sunday, and while formal identification has yet to take place, police said: “Kemar’s family have been informed. Our thoughts and condolences are with his loved ones at this difficult time. We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeals to locate Kemar.”