Police are appealing for help to trace three men who helped at the scene of a medical incident.
The three witnesses, who are described as Asian males, were approached for help by a woman in Albion Court, Wenlock Road at around 11.50am on Monday (June 27).
Officers want to speak to them about the incident, as they believe they may have important information that could help their investigations.
If you are the people who helped, or have information about who they may be, please call 101 and quote Op Lorenzo.