Police hunt suspects who fled scene after pedestrian dies in Dunstable Road collision

Police are hunting for three men who fled after a collision in Luton yesterday in which an elderly pedestrian later died of his injuries.

Officers were called at around 2.30pm on Monday to reports of a collision near the junction of Dunstable Road and Derby Road.

A blue BMW M1 was involved in a collision with a pedestrian, who suffered serious injuries.

The man, in his 70s, was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Three people in the BMW fled the scene after the collision and police are appealing for information of their wherabouts.

The driver, described as an Asian male in his 20s, of chunky build, with short dark hair and wearing a dark tracksuit, left the scene in a white Toyota.

A passenger from the BMW, described as an Asian male in his 20s, of skinny build and wearing a lighter coloured tracksuit, left the scene on foot. A third person also fled the scene from the BMW.

The Junction 11 northbound exit slip road from the M1 has been closed while the police investigation continues.

Inspector Jamie Langwith, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to the victim’s family and friends at such a tragic time.

“We are following a number of lines of enquiry and would urge anyone who was in the area at the time, or remembers seeing either a blue BMW or white Toyota at this time, to get in touch with us as soon as they can.”

Anyone with any information about this incident should visit the force’s online reporting centre or call 101, quoting reference 202 of today.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.