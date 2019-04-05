Police hunt teens who punched and robbed man in Stockwood Park

Police are hunting two teenage robbers who punched a man and stole his rucksack in Stockwood Park last week.

At around 1.30pm on Friday, March 29, the man was walking by the car park of Stockwood Park on the side of Farley Hill, Luton, when he was approached by the two offenders.

The man was walking near the car park in Stockwood Park

One of the pair demanded the victim to hand over his blue rucksack and then punched him. The thieves then stole the bag and ran off towards Farley Hill.

The first offender is described as mixed race, in his late teens, approximately six foot tall and slim. He was seen wearing an olive green tracksuit; hooded top and matching jogging bottoms, blue trainers and a black man bag.

The second offender is described as in his late teens, white, slim approximately 5’9’’, with short cropped brown hair. At the time of the offence he was seen wearing a black hooded jacket and blue baggy jeans with white trainers.

DC Mandy Godfree said: “This was a brazen robbery in a middle of the day and we are keen to speak to any witnesses. If you have seen anyone matching the description of the offenders in the area at the time, please get in touch.”

If you have any information about this incident please contact DC Godfree on 101 or visit our online reporting centre and quote reference number 40/18174/19.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111