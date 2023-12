Police have released an image of missing woman who was last seen in Luton yesterday (December 20).

Bedfordshire Police posted on X: “Have you seen Tasnim? We're growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.”

She is wearing a black hooded jumper, black bottoms and a pair of black trainers. She may also be carrying a bag with her. If you have any information call 101 quoting ref 301 of 20/12.