Police investigate after a woman was sexually assaulted in Luton alleyway

Police are investigating after a woman was pulled into an alleyway and sexually assaulted in Luton.

Between 1am and 2am on Friday, July 27, a woman was in Mill Street, when she was approached by a man who tried to start a conversation.

He pulled her into an adjacent alleyway and began to sexually assault her.

The woman’s phone then rang, which distracted the attacker, and the woman was able to run away and find help.

The man is described as Asian, chubby, approximately 5ft 5ins, in his 30s, with mid-length straight black hair and some facial hair. He was wearing dark coloured cotton trousers.

Detective Constable Nicky Robinson said: “I’d like to reassure the public we are taking this shocking incident extremely seriously and we have a number of officers working hard to identify the man responsible, as well as providing the victim with support.

“The incident happened in the town centre, so it’s possible someone will have been in the area at the time and may have information which could help.

“If you noticed a man matching this description in this area of Luton around the time of the incident, or if you have any information, we would urge you to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 440 of 27 July or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.