Police investigate after four teenage boys were robbed by gang as they cycled near busway in Dunstable

Police are appealing for witnesses after four teenage boys were robbed as they cycled in Dunstable last Saturday (30 March).

At around 4.30pm, four teenagers were cycling along the cycle path next to the Dunstable to Luton busway, from the White Lion Retail Park towards Dog Kennel Walk Bridge.

Portland Ride junction Dunstable to Luton busway. Photo from Google Maps

As they approached the Portland Ride junction, four offenders approached from behind and threatened them, demanding they empty their pockets and bags.

They then stole a grey and black Radial bike and an orange VooDoo Bizango bike before making off in the direction of High Street North. The Radial bike has since been recovered.

The four suspects are described as teenagers, one was described as white, aged around 17-years-old, stocky build, and was wearing a navy blue Adidas tracksuit, while two were described as black and one as mixed race.

Detective Constable Richard Marshall, investigating, said: “This incident happened in daylight on a Saturday afternoon and has the victims very shaken.

“We are keen to establish the facts of this incident and are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything, or who may have seen the distinctive orange mountain bike after it was stolen.”

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been released on bail.

Anyone with information can call DC Marshall on 101, or via the Bedfordshire Police online reporting centre, quoting reference number 40/18389/19.