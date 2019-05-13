Police investigate after man is found in Luton with suspected stab wounds

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Luton town centre on Saturday morning.

At around 11.10am on Saturday, police were called to a newsagent in New Bedford Road, following concerns for the welfare of a man who had entered the shop.

Police

The man left the shop, heading towards Luton town centre via Bridge Street, where he was located by officers who gave first aid on discovering he was injured, and called an ambulance.

The man was taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds. His condition is described as serious, but not life-threatening.

It is believed that shortly before 11am, the man was seen with a group of men on Cardigan Street. One of the men is described as Asian, in his late 20s, wearing a green top and blue jeans.

The group then headed along Cardigan Street, away from the town centre.

DC Hasan Balic said: “This is a concerning incident, and a number of officers are still in the area to carry out enquiries and provide reassurance to the public.

“We’re asking anyone with information about what happened, including any mobile phone footage, to get in touch.

“We need to establish how and where this man came to be injured, and the route he took into the town centre in order to seek help.

“The victim is described as a light-skinned black man, in his late-30s and was wearing a dark hooded top, with black tracksuit bottoms and mustard yellow coloured trainers.

“If you saw someone matching his description prior to 11am this morning, we’d like to hear from you.”

Anyone with any information can call DC Balic on 101 quoting reference number 117 of Saturday’s date (11 May).

You can also report information by visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111