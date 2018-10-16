Police investigate after tools stolen from van in Toddington

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for information after tools were taken from a van in Toddington on Tuesday, October 9.

The tools were stolen from a van outside a house in Manor Road, at around 5.30am.

The victim, who does not wish to be named, said: “There are several break-ins every night in Bedfordshire to work vehicles and it is beyond a joke now. Three men smashed my van window with a crowbar, rolled my van off my drive into my car and stole the tools from the van.

“They were confronted by my neighbour who was about to go for a jog and they threatened to hit him with a crowbar unless he went back inside.

“I feel it is well overdue that we as a community start to push for more funding to the police.

“I informed the police of the threats, the criminal damage and the theft to which the officer replied we will not be following up with this case as there are not enough officers, my apologies.

“This is the same answer everyone gets in this situation. The criminals know this so effectively they are given free rein of our streets at night to do as they please.”

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “We always urge people not to leave expensive items, such as tools, in vehicles overnight as they can be targeted by opportunist thieves.

“Further crime prevention advice can be found on our website.

“Anyone who has information that could assist with officers’ enquiries is asked to contact us via the online reporting tool at www.bedfordshire.police.uk or by calling 101, particularly if they noticed three men acting suspiciously in the area.”