Police investigate aggravated burglary in Luton

Police are investigating an aggravated burglary at a property in Luton, on Monday night.

Officers are appealing for information to the incident which happened at around 8.20pm, in Dunstable Road, near the Byron Road junction.

Three men entered the property through the back door and claimed to be police officers before threatening the occupants with offensive weapons.

One of the men was carrying what is believed to be a knife, and the other two men were in possession of screwdrivers.

The offenders searched the house and stole cash, jewellery and a red handbag.

The first offender is described as white, around 30 years old, with brown eyes.

He was muscular, wearing a black hat and scarf covering his face.

He was speaking with an English accent and was threatening the occupants with a long screwdriver.

The other two men, who went upstairs and searched the address, are described as white and were wearing dark clothing and face coverings.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, investigating, said: “This was a nasty incident, which left the victims understandably very upset and we are keen to trace those responsible.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and we would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, or who has any information which could assist us.

“One of the victims is elderly and I am keen to hear from anybody who may know who is responsible.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 40/32768/18.