Police investigate armed robbery in Luton which left a man in hospital

Police are investigating an armed robbery in Popes Meadow on Saturday, June 1, which left a man in hospital.

At around 2.30am, two men were sitting on a bench in Popes Meadow when they were approached from behind by a group of men.

One man attacked one of the victims with an offensive weapon causing serious injury. The second victim was threatened with a knife.

The men then stole a wallet from the second victim and made off on foot towards Havelock Road.

The first victim required an ambulance and was transported to hospital for treatment where he remains.

The offenders are described as a group of four skinny black men and were wearing snoods covering their faces.

Detective Constable Mandy Godfree, investigating, said: “This was a nasty robbery which left one of the victims with serious injuries. We are keen to speak to anyone who might have seen the groups in the area of Popes Meadow or running towards Havelock Road.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 40/31020/19.