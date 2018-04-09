Police investigate assault in Chinese takeaway in Barton-Le-Clay

Bedfordshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of an investigation into an assault in a Chinese takeaway in Barton-Le-Clay.

The incident took place at around 8pm on Saturday, March 24, at Meedou Chinese takeaway on Sharpenhoe Road.

Investigating Officer Antony Frezza said: “It was a busy Saturday night in the takeaway and I would encourage anyone who has any information about the incident to come forward.”

If you have information about this incident you can report it, quoting reference JD/13538/2018, via our online reporting function.