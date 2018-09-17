Police investigate mass brawl in Luton which left teenager critically injured

UPDATE: Shocking video emerges from during and after mass Luton brawl which left seven people hospitalised

A 15-year-old boy remains in a critical condition following a mass brawl in a Luton street on Sunday afternoon.

Police cordon following a large fight on Saxon Road that left seven people in hospital, one critical

Police have since stepped up patrols in Saxon Road following the incident which saw six other people, including three teenagers, taken to hospital with serious injuries, including stab wounds.

At around 4.50pm, officers were called to Saxon road following reports of a group of men fighting with weapons.

Seven people, aged between 16 and 37 and two 15-year-olds, have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with the incident.

Scene guards are currently in place on Saxon Road and Biscot Road and officers are maintaining a presence in the area.

Chief Superintendent David Boyle said: “I understand this incident has caused concern amongst our communities, particularly as footage of the incident has been circulating on social media.

“I want to reassure residents in Luton, and those who live in the immediate area where the incident took place, that we’re taking this incredibly seriously.

“Quite clearly, this kind of behaviour is not acceptable. I want to send a very clear message that we will not tolerate this kind of activity and will do everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice.

“Any kind of activity involving weapons is an absolute priority for the force and we’re responding robustly.

“We have made a number of arrests in relation to this incident, and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident is ongoing.

“I would ask that anyone who has any information or any mobile phone footage, which may help our investigation, to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting Operation Norbiton.