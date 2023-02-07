News you can trust since 1891
Police investigate suspected arson in Luton

Three people were inside the building

By Laura Hutchinson
Police are investigating a suspected arson in Luton on Sunday night.

The fire service called police to a fire in Biscot Road just before 11pm on February 5.

Three people were inside the building – but police say no one was injured and the fire was put out shortly afterwards.

Police appeal
The fire is being treated as an arson and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or online quoting reference 40/6807/23.