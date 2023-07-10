News you can trust since 1891
Police issue appeal as teen boy goes missing from Houghton Regis

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Jul 2023, 15:58 BST- 1 min read

Bedfordshire Police have released the image of a teenage boy missing from Houghton Regis.

Michael, 14, was last seen in the town yesterday (July 9). He is described as 5ft 5ins, medium build, brown hair and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing Adidas joggers and a black top.

Missing MichaelMissing Michael
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 ref 244 of 08/07.

