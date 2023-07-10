Police issue appeal as teen boy goes missing from Houghton Regis
Have you seen him?
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Jul 2023, 15:58 BST- 1 min read
Bedfordshire Police have released the image of a teenage boy missing from Houghton Regis.
Michael, 14, was last seen in the town yesterday (July 9). He is described as 5ft 5ins, medium build, brown hair and wears glasses.
He was last seen wearing Adidas joggers and a black top.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 ref 244 of 08/07.