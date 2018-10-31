Police name elderly man killed in Dunstable Road hit-and-run collision

Bedfordshire Police has named an elderly pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Luton on Monday afternoon.

Gurdial Dhalliwal, 74, of Wellgate Road, Luton, died after he was involved in a collision with a blue BMW M5 near the junction of Dunstable Road and Derby Road.

The incident happened at around 2.30pm and emergency services attended. Mr Dhalliwal was taken to nearby Luton & Dunstable Hospital but died from his injuries a short time later.

Officers have arrested two men, including the driver of the vehicle, and both are assisting with police enquiries.

Inspector Jamie Langwith from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire roads policing unit, said: “We have made positive progress with the investigation, but would continue to urge anyone who was in the area at the time, or who witnessed the collision, to get in touch to help us establish what happened.

“It is always tragic when someone loses their life as a result of a road traffic collision and our thoughts are with Mr Dhalliwal’s family at this time.”

Anyone with any information about this incident should visit the force’s online reporting centre or call 101, quoting Op Mountain.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.