Police not linking two suspicious packages found in Luton

Bedfordshire Police are not currently linking the suspicious packages found at two different locations in Luton town centre.

Luton Central Library was evacuated and the area around the building was cordoned off on Monday at 4.15pm after reports of a suspicious package.

The force updated the public on it’s Facebook page at 7.20pm stating that investigations were underway to identify the sender of the suspicious package after police examined it and confirmed that it did not pose any danger.

It follows on from a similar incident on Wednesday last week, a suspicious package was delivered to Maple Dental Clinic on Upper George Street. The property was cordoned off and Bedfordshire Police and emergency services were at the scene for around six hours.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “We are not currently linking the two incidents.”