Police release 999 call made by Josh Pitt's fiancée minutes before his death in Luton (warning - distressing content)

Beds Police has released audio footage of the 999 call made by Josh Pitt's fiancée minutes before he was shot dead in Luton by armed police.

The audio file was played before a jury on the first day of Mr Pitt's inquest at Ampthill Court House today, which is expected to conclude at the end of next week.

The aftermath of the incident at Hibbert Street

The call was made by Mr Pitt's partner Katherine Moore on November 9, 2016, after she had been locked in the couple's home at Tracey Court in Hibbert Street, Luton.

Mr Pitt, 24, originally of Leighton Buzzard, was shot by officers after he moved to attack them with kitchen knives. A previous attempt to taser him failed.

In the 27-minute audio (attached in abridged form), Miss Moore cried desperately and pleaded for officers to arrive before Mr Pitt returned. On two occasions tthe call handler had to dissuade her from escaping through a first floor window.

The call continued after Mr Pitt’s arrival. He was heard to scream “she’s my lover” and “I want a negotiator” shortly before the shot was fired.

Jurors were also shown body-cam footage from officers attending the address, which recorded the events leading to Mr Pitt's death.

Assistant Coroner, Ian Pears, told the jury: “For reasons which may come out there was some dispute between them and the girlfriend wanted to leave but she was locked in the flat.

“There was a mobile phone which she used to call police. Police attended fairly rapidly but unfortunately arrived after Josh had returned to the flat.

“There are a number of units which attended, also two armed officers. The police officers got into the room.

“That led to a taser being fired, Josh having armed himself with kitchen knives.

“The taser unfortunately was ineffective and as a result of that Josh went to attack one of the police officers and was shot at close range.”

The inquest continues.