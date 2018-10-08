Police release CCTV images after burglary in Luton

Police have issued CCTV imaged of two men they would like to speak to in relation to a burglary at a house in Luton.

Between 9pm and 9.30pm on Sunday, September 9, three men gained entry to the house in Abbey Drive through the front door with what is believed to be a crowbar.

CCTV image released by police

No one was at the property at the time, but a neighbour was alerted after he heard some noise outside and from the street he could see one man in the living room and two men upstairs in the front bedroom.

He went back to his own house to call the police and when he returned, he saw the men leaving on foot.

The offenders had searched the house and the CCTV from the front bedroom was missing.

Detective Sergeant Gemma Pugh, investigating, said: “This is the third time this house has been targeted and luckily no one was at the property at the time.

“We are keen to speak to the men pictured and would urge anyone who knows who they are or has any information to get it touch.”

If you have any information, call 101 quoting reference 40/23657/18.