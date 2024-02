Missing Daniel. Picture: Beds Police

Police have released two images of a 16-year-old boy who has been missing from Luton for 12 days.

Daniel was seen in Luton at around 8.50am on February 2. He is described as 6ft 2ins, proportioned build, shoulder length afro hair, brown eyes and stubble. He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, black jumper, black top and black trainers.