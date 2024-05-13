Missing Michael. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Police have released a picture of a missing teenager from Luton who could have travelled to London or the south coast.

Michael, 15, was last seen near Biscot Road on Wednesday (May 8) at around 8am.

He is described a white, 5ft 5ins and of slim build. He has mousy brown hair and is believed to be wearing a beige Armani tracksuit, white and red Reebok trainers and carrying a green bag and a skateboard.

The teen known to have links to the Southbank, Tower Bridge, Leicester Square, Waterloo, and Stock Newington areas of London, as well as Southampton, Chippenham, Melksham and Brighton.