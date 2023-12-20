News you can trust since 1891
Police release image of missing Luton teen last seen a week ago

They believe she may be in London
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 20th Dec 2023, 09:58 GMT
Bedfordshire Police have appealed to the public for help to find a 16-year-old girl missing from Luton.

Kyra was last seen on December 13 in the town and it is believed she may have travelled to London. She is described as 5ft 6ins, medium build, with short black hair and two tattoos. She was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper, black trousers, black trainers and an AFC shirt with the word ‘Pendle’ and the number seven on the back.

Kyra has links to Enfield, Harlow, Barking, Dagenham and Whitechapel. If you have any information call 101, and quote reference MPC/2154/23.

