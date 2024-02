Missing Santiago. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Police are appealing for help as they try to trace a 15-year-old is missing from Luton.

Santiago was last seen at his home in Luton since Thursday night (February 15). He is described as 5ft 10ins, slim build, short dark brown hair, and was seen wearing a black puffa jacket, black jogging bottoms, black trainers and wearing a man bag.