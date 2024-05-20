Police release image of missing man who may be in Luton
Warwickshire Police are appealing for help to find Wisdom Zulu, a 29-year-old missing from his home in Nuneaton since Friday (May 17).
The force said: “We have reason to believe that Wisdom may be in Coventry, Luton, or another major city.”
He is black, of slim build and 5ft 10ins. He was carrying a black rucksack. If anyone sees Wisdom, call 999 as soon as possible.
Detective Inspector Paul Sartoris said “We are now widening out our search, as we think there’s a strong possibility that Wisdom has left Warwickshire to visit another city.
“Wisdom, if you’re reading this, please get in contact with us as soon as possible so we know that you’re OK.”