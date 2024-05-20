Missing Wisdom. Picture: Warwickshire Police

An image of a missing man has been released by police who believe he could be in Luton.

Warwickshire Police are appealing for help to find Wisdom Zulu, a 29-year-old missing from his home in Nuneaton since Friday (May 17).

The force said: “We have reason to believe that Wisdom may be in Coventry, Luton, or another major city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is black, of slim build and 5ft 10ins. He was carrying a black rucksack. If anyone sees Wisdom, call 999 as soon as possible.

Detective Inspector Paul Sartoris said “We are now widening out our search, as we think there’s a strong possibility that Wisdom has left Warwickshire to visit another city.