Police release picture of missing 14-year-old last seen in Luton

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 14-year-old.

Bjorn Bradshaw-Brown was last seen in Luton yesterday (Thursday, August 25).

He is described as slim, 5’5’’ with short black hair, and he was wearing jeans, a grey sweatshirt and black trainers.

He has links to the Limbury and Leagrave areas of Luton, St Albans and London.