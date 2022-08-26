Police release picture of missing 14-year-old last seen in Luton
Have you seen him?
Police are appealing for help to find a missing 14-year-old.
Bjorn Bradshaw-Brown was last seen in Luton yesterday (Thursday, August 25).
He is described as slim, 5’5’’ with short black hair, and he was wearing jeans, a grey sweatshirt and black trainers.
Most Popular
-
1
Luton drug dealers jailed for 15 years over deals worth in excess of £1.3 million
-
2
GCSE results 2022: Luton schools celebrate as students pick up their exam results
-
3
The 20 Luton businesses with a 0 or 1 star food hygiene rating
-
4
CCTV appeal as police investigate harassment of women and girls in Dunstable
-
5
Luton community rallies to aid of family after devastating brain cancer diagnosis - raising £18k in just 7 days
He has links to the Limbury and Leagrave areas of Luton, St Albans and London.
If you have any information call 101, and quote reference MPL/1761/22.