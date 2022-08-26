News you can trust since 1891

Police release picture of missing 14-year-old last seen in Luton

Have you seen him?

By Laura Hutchinson
Friday, 26th August 2022, 11:20 am
Updated Friday, 26th August 2022, 11:20 am

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 14-year-old.

Bjorn Bradshaw-Brown was last seen in Luton yesterday (Thursday, August 25).

He is described as slim, 5’5’’ with short black hair, and he was wearing jeans, a grey sweatshirt and black trainers.

Bjorn Bradshaw-Brown

Most Popular

He has links to the Limbury and Leagrave areas of Luton, St Albans and London.

If you have any information call 101, and quote reference MPL/1761/22.

PoliceLutonLondon