Police release picture of missing 14-year-old who could be in Luton or Flitwick

He was last seen on December 22

Missing Esah

Police have released this picture of a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since before Christmas.

Esha was last seen in Luton on December 22, and is believe to be in the Luton or Flitwick area.

He is described as 5ft 8ins, slim with short black curly hair, and is likely to be wearing a dark jacket, joggers and trainers.