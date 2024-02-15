Police release picture of missing Luton teenager in appeal to find him
He’s been missing since Tuesday
Nathan, 15, has been missing from his home in the town since Tuesday night (February 13).
He is described as 5ft 8ins with short black hair, and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit.
Police said: “We appreciate the image is not the best quality but we hope it may still help to jog someone’s memory or someone recognises him.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online, quoting reference MPL/253/24.