Police release picture of missing Luton teenager in appeal to find him

Missing Nathan. Picture supplied by Bedfordshire Police

Police have released this image of a missing Luton teenager as they appeal for help to find him.

Nathan, 15, has been missing from his home in the town since Tuesday night (February 13).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is described as 5ft 8ins with short black hair, and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit.

Police said: “We appreciate the image is not the best quality but we hope it may still help to jog someone’s memory or someone recognises him.”