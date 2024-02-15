News you can trust since 1891
Police release picture of missing Luton teenager in appeal to find him

He’s been missing since Tuesday
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 15th Feb 2024, 12:44 GMT
Missing Nathan. Picture supplied by Bedfordshire PoliceMissing Nathan. Picture supplied by Bedfordshire Police
Police have released this image of a missing Luton teenager as they appeal for help to find him.

Nathan, 15, has been missing from his home in the town since Tuesday night (February 13).

He is described as 5ft 8ins with short black hair, and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit.

Police said: “We appreciate the image is not the best quality but we hope it may still help to jog someone’s memory or someone recognises him.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online, quoting reference MPL/253/24.

