Police release picture of missing man believed to be in Luton

He’s from Surrey – but could be in Luton
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 29th Nov 2023, 10:16 GMT
Missing Aaron. Picture: Bedfordshire PoliceMissing Aaron. Picture: Bedfordshire Police
Police have appealed to the public for help in finding a man missing from Surrey, who is believed to be in the Luton area.

Aaron, 32, is described as Black, heavy built and around 6ft 3ins. An image released by Bedfordshire Police shows what Aaron is believed to be wearing: a black coat, black top and grey jogging bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report it online here – quoting reference 360 of November 28.

