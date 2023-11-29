He’s from Surrey – but could be in Luton

Missing Aaron. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Police have appealed to the public for help in finding a man missing from Surrey, who is believed to be in the Luton area.

Aaron, 32, is described as Black, heavy built and around 6ft 3ins. An image released by Bedfordshire Police shows what Aaron is believed to be wearing: a black coat, black top and grey jogging bottoms.