News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Police release video appeal as fears grow for missing teenager from Luton

The teenager has been missing for two weeks
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 16:41 BST

Fears are growing for missing teenager Michael from Luton.

Police are ‘exceptionally worried’ about the 14-year-old who has now been missing for two weeks.

He was last seen in Luton on Friday July 21 in the Hockwell Ring area.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Michael is urged to call police on 101. image submitted.Anyone who thinks they have seen Michael is urged to call police on 101. image submitted.
Anyone who thinks they have seen Michael is urged to call police on 101. image submitted.
Most Popular

In a video appeal Superintendent Hob Hoque said: “Since that time, Michael’s not been seen and we are exceptionally worried for his health and wellbeing and concerned about his safety.”

Speaking directly to the teen, he added it had been an ‘agonising time’ for his friends and family and pleaded with him to get in touch with police, saying “we want you to return home safe and well.”

Michael is described as around 5’4’’, with short brown hair and he wears glasses. He was wearing a grey tracksuit. It is thought he may have made his way to London.

Anyone who may have seen Michael or has information should call police on 101, quoting reference MPL/131/23.