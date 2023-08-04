Police release video appeal as fears grow for missing teenager from Luton

Fears are growing for missing teenager Michael from Luton.

Police are ‘exceptionally worried’ about the 14-year-old who has now been missing for two weeks.

He was last seen in Luton on Friday July 21 in the Hockwell Ring area.

Anyone who thinks they have seen Michael is urged to call police on 101. image submitted.

In a video appeal Superintendent Hob Hoque said: “Since that time, Michael’s not been seen and we are exceptionally worried for his health and wellbeing and concerned about his safety.”

Speaking directly to the teen, he added it had been an ‘agonising time’ for his friends and family and pleaded with him to get in touch with police, saying “we want you to return home safe and well.”

Michael is described as around 5’4’’, with short brown hair and he wears glasses. He was wearing a grey tracksuit. It is thought he may have made his way to London.