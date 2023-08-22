News you can trust since 1891
Police renew appeal to find 15-year-old from Luton missing for 101 days

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 22nd Aug 2023
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 14:58 BST

Police have renewed their appeal for help to find a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Luton on May 9.

Thai Lai has been missing from the town for 101 days and is described as 5ft 1ins, of slim build and has long, dark hair.

Bedfordshire Police said on Facebook: “Our officers are still actively working to locate Thai Lai but still need your help in finding her. If you have seen her or have any information concerning her whereabouts. please call 101 or report online, quoting reference MPL/868/23.”

