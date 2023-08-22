Police renew appeal to find 15-year-old from Luton missing for 101 days
She was last seen in May
Police have renewed their appeal for help to find a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Luton on May 9.
Thai Lai has been missing from the town for 101 days and is described as 5ft 1ins, of slim build and has long, dark hair.
Bedfordshire Police said on Facebook: “Our officers are still actively working to locate Thai Lai but still need your help in finding her. If you have seen her or have any information concerning her whereabouts. please call 101 or report online, quoting reference MPL/868/23.”