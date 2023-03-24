News you can trust since 1891
Police reopen road in Leagrave after attending a 'serious collision'

People were told to avoid the area this morning

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 24th Mar 2023, 09:45 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 13:15 GMT

Bedfordshire Police have reopened a road in the Leagrave area of Luton after there were called to a serious collision on Strangers Way.

A tweet from the force at 9.30am this morning (March 24) read: “We are currently at the scene of a serious collision on Strangers Way, Luton. Please avoid the area if you can.”

This is a developing story and we will update this as more information becomes available.

People are asked to avoid the area
PolicePeopleBedfordshire PoliceLuton