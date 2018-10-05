Police search for knitters to help make teddies

Bedfordshire Police are looking for knitters to help make teddy bears to be used to support children who are impacted by crime in Bedfordshire.

The project is bring rolled out by the Signpost Hub which provides free and confidential emotional and practical support to those affected by crime. The idea is to involve community groups, charities, knitting clubs and any keen knitters.

The teddies, called Bobby Buddies, will be made to look like police officers, and will be used by Bedfordshire Police Officers and Victim Care Co-ordinators (VCCs) at the Signpost Hub when they talk to and support children.

VCC Zoe Davis, who is leading the project, said: “The teddies will be a great support for children who have experienced the trauma of crime.

“They can be used as a communication aid, to comfort and reassure, as well as a gesture to show the child there are also good people in our community.”

The bears must not be made with buttons or beads for the safety of the child.

PC Conroy introduced the scheme successfully with Dorset Police, and is allowing Bedfordshire to use their Bobby Buddy template created by his mother Tracey Conroy. To get involved call 0800 0282887.