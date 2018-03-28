Police seek to trace unknown car in Azaan Kaleem murder probe

Police investigating the murder of an 18-year-old in Luton have released CCTV images of a car which drove past the incident and have appealed for the driver to come forward.

Azaan Kaleem was stabbed at about 5.20pm on Thursday, March 22, in Hartsfield Road. He died in hospital on Saturday, March 24.

A small silver car was captured on CCTV passing Azaan at the time he was attacked.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who was in the car at the time as they may have information that can help their enquiries, but also as they may need support after seeing such a traumatic incident.

Detective Inspector Dani Bailey said: “We are truly grateful for all the assistance we have received from the public in helping us investigate this distressing incident.

“We know a small silver car drove past right as the incident was taking place, and we would urge the driver to get in touch with us, not just if they have information to help our investigation, but also so we can ensure they receive appropriate support.”

Officers from Bedfordshire Police will also be revisiting the scene tomorrow afternoon (Thursday) on the week anniversary of the incident, to assist in identifying the outstanding vehicle and any other potential witnesses, and will be on hand to provide support to local residents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting Operation Bowen, or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.