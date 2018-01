Police seized a quantity of Class A drugs and a hunting knife yesterday (Tuesday).

This followed reports of an altercation in Ashburnham Road in Luton around midnight.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of intent to supply Class A drugs.

Anyone with any information can submit it online at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report quoting reference C/04571/2018. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111