Police seize drugs and machetes in Luton’s Ruthin Close

Four men have been arrested following a search of a Luton house in relation to a drugs investigation.

Bedfordshire Police carried out the warrant in Ruthin Close on Thursday (February 15) and officers seized a quantity of Class A drugs, a number of weapons including machete knives and a baseball bat, along with eight mobile phones.

A Closure Order has now been granted on the property for three months.

The men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs. All were interviewed and released under investigation.

Anyone with information about crime in their community is asked to contact the police’s online reporting centre or call 101. Crimestoppers (anonymously): 0800 555 111.