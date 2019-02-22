Police step up patrols after shots fired in Luton’s Beadlow Road

Police are stepping up patrols in Luton after a car collided with two cyclists and shots were fired from the vehicle.

Shortly before 11.45am on Wednesday (February 20) a black Audi collided with two men on bikes in Beadlow Road.

As the two men fled the scene, along with two other men who had been walking along the street, shots were fired at them from someone inside the vehicle.

Fortunately no-one was injured, but police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Wil Taylor, from the force’s Boson team which tackles gun and gang criminality, said: “This is of course a worrying incident for the community and we have a number of resources working on identifying those responsible, as we will not tolerate firearms criminality in our county.

“It happened in broad daylight and we are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information on those who may have been involved, to get in touch.

“We have had a number of high visibility patrols on duty in the area today, which will continue overnight, and I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to these officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force’s Boson team on 101 or via the Bedfordshire Police website, quoting Operation Tridam

You can also give information anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.