Police thank the public as investigation into fight in Luton street continues

Police have thanked local residents who have come forward with information following disorder in Luton in the early hours of Saturday morning, which left one man in hospital and caused part of the A6 to be closed for several hours.

Police were called at 12.20am to reports of disorder between a group of around ten people in Barton Road, reportedly with weapons.

The A6 between Birdsfoot Lane and Barnfield Avenue was closed until around 3.45pm while officers carried out enquiries at the scene.

One man, who was taken to hospital with stab wounds, remains there in a stable condition.

Two men, aged 21 and 23, who were arrested in connection with the incident, have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Barnes said: “We are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident and are keeping an open mind as to the motive behind it.

“Local residents have been incredibly helpful, and we’re grateful for their patience while we closed the road to allow enquiries to take place, but we’re continuing to urge anyone with any information to come forward.

“Violence on our streets is not acceptable, and numerous officers worked tirelessly over the weekend to try and establish the circumstances around this incident.

“In the aftermath I’d like to assure residents that we are taking this seriously, and thank those who have been so helpful during our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call DS Barnes on 101 quoting reference number 40/21095/19.

Alternatively, you can report information by visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report, or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.