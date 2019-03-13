Police uncover two cannabis factories in Luton this week

Police have closed two cannabis factories in Luton this week, with officers still at the scene of a factory currently being dismantled.

A scene guard remains in place at Crawley Green Road, as officers work to remove equipment from the premises.

Picture taken from Tennyson Road

A Beds Police spokesman said: “We were called at approximately 5am to a report of suspicious behaviour at an address in Crawley Green Road in Luton.

“Officers attended and upon arrival they discovered, what is believed to be a cannabis factory.

“Officers are currently at the scene, and will remain there until the factory is dismantled and the property is secured.”

Earlier in the week, another cannabis factory was uncovered in Tennyson Road. On Tuesday at around 2.05am, police were called to reports of a potential burglary in the street with complaints of smashed windows and a suspicious vehicle in the area.

Two PCs on patrol nearby saw a vehicle that they believed could have been linked to activity at the address. The vehicle was stopped, and two men were arrested after officers recovered a large stash of cash, an axe handle and a can of what is believed to be CS spray.

Officers then searched the property in Tennyson Road, where they found a cannabis factory (pictured).

The two men, aged 35 and 36, were arrested and have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Sergeant John Killick said: “We take concerns reported by our communities very seriously, and we will continue to crack down on drug related criminality and activity. I would urge people to continue to report suspicious activity to us – thanks to this incident being reported to us as a burglary, we were able to swiftly find and destroy a large number of cannabis plants.”

To report information about suspicious behaviour in your area, call 101 or visit www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report.

Alternatively call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.