A police vehicle was involved in a road traffic collision this morning near Tesco in Dunstable.

The crash happened at around 11.30am on Skimpot Road.

There were no injuries and the police vehicle was recovered from the scene.

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Police said: “A police vehicle was involved in a collision in Skimpot Road.

“Highways have also been called to replace a barrier damaged at the junction with Luton Road.”