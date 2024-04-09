Police 'very concerned' for welfare of missing 15-year-old who could be in Bedfordshire

Tia Williams. Picture: Camden Police

Police have released this photograph of a missing 15-year-old girl – and say they are ‘very concerned’ for her welfare.

Tia Williams was last seen leaving a family member’s home in Camden, Lodon, on Monday, March 18, and was reported missing at 4pm. Police believe she could be in Bedfordshire.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Ridley from Camden's Public Protection Team said: “We are very concerned for the welfare of Tia and it is extremely important that we locate her.

"Tia has previously travelled to Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire however due to the amount of time missing could have travelled further in the country. If you have any information about Tia’s whereabouts, or have seen anyone matching Tia’s description then please contact police by dialling 999 or 101 quoting reference 'Op. Dinar'".

Tia has links to Bedfordshire and often uses public transport including trains. She also has links to London and Hertfordshire.