Can you help Go Dharmic feed Luton’s homeless?

A welfare foundation is reaching out to the Luton community and encouraging them to help the homeless – not only with food, but with love and compassion.

Go Dharmic, with its headquarters in London, visits the town every Monday at 6pm to feed people on the streets, and lend a listening ear.

Feeding Luton's homeless.

The foundation is now looking to boost its number of volunteers, hoping Luton residents will join its mission.

Founder and chairman, Hemal Randerwala, UK operations manager Urshan Aiyer, and UK development manager Arti Patel said: “We feed 100 people in Luton per week.

“They say ‘God bless you, God bless you - thank you so much’. We don’t judge anyone.

“Sometimes they just want a glass of water or tea and coffee. The other week we also gave out four duvets and three black bags of clothing. They enjoy human interaction; we treat them like a human being, not someone on the street.”

Go Dharmic in Luton.

Luton businesses also donate, with Papa J’s Indian Tapas restaurant in Wellington Street and Fusion restaurant in Bushmead providing food; Bhavin’s Cash and Carry in Bury Park providing plates, cutlery and more; and Just Cash in Upper George Street, providing water and soft drinks. Greggs also supplies food.

The team said: “Homelessness can happen to any of us. One man had a spinal operation which went wrong and he lost his home. Some have been abused, some are addicts. The stories are unbelievable.”

The foundation started in Luton in 2011 and hopes to have a base here in the future.

It supports many other projects at home and overseas, including organic farming, eyesight treatments, disaster relief, and libraries for underprivileged schools.

A team will also be cycling 450km across Gujarat, India, in December to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, launching a plan to plant one million trees across the state.

Call 0207 112 8853 for more. You can also visit https://godharmic.com