CCTV appeal after men seen fighting with knives in Luton
Three people have been charged with violent disorder and grievous bodily harm offences after the incident in Dallow Road on January 17 just after 12.45pm.
A fourth person has been arrested, but subsequently released on bail pending further enquiries.
Detective Inspector Scott Fowler said: “This is a violent incident which took place at a busy time of day on a busy road, and we are encouraging anyone in the area at the time to come forward.
“We have released images of people we would like to speak to in relation to the incident and we believe they may have vital information."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101 using reference Operation Kanawha.
